Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the end of summer ushers in dreams of leaf-peeping and pumpkin-spice-flavored everything, fall mania is playing out in another way this year: trip planning. Today, Expedia® reveals searches for fall getaways are up 40% compared to the same timeframe last year,1 indicating that many Americans are preparing to spend the season away from home. The leading travel company also found that U.S. travelers are increasingly setting their sights on international destinations like Barbados, Ho Chi Minh City, London and Munich, which are all experiencing triple-digit increases in interest for fall travel. As flight prices tend to drop after the busy summer travel season, savvy travelers can take advantage of the savings fall brings.

Tags