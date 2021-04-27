SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vera Whole Health, a national leader in advanced primary care, has partnered with the Seattle Area Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Health Trust to provide healthcare to more than 5,000 members and their families. A centrally located Vera Care Center will deliver whole person care at no cost and includes full-service primary care, preventive health screenings, health coaching, onsite lab services, and access to the Vera network of locations across the Puget Sound area.
"It's very encouraging to see the Seattle Area Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry Health Trust labor and management come together with like minds to improve the long-term health and wellbeing of its members and their families while reducing healthcare costs. This rare partnership puts the health of members first and is a positive model for other health Trusts across the country," said Ryan Schmid, CEO of Vera. "We're confident the Vera model will support the goals of the Trust and help members take charge of their health today and into the future."
"Our partnership with Vera will help us avoid unpredictable health care spending and help ensure that our members and their families receive the health care they deserve," said Jeffery Owen, Business Manager of Local 32 and Chairman of the Trust. "Full-service primary care, multiple access points to Vera's network, and a dedicated care team set Vera apart. Vera's personalized care approach treats the whole person and we believe this will translate to a healthier membership long-term."
The Vera advanced primary care model is built to allow patient-provider relationships to flourish, which leads to better health outcomes. It includes dramatically improved access for members and their enrolled dependents, longer appointments (in-person and telehealth options), full-time, dedicated care teams that include health and lifestyle coaches, care coordination, and a robust patient engagement program.
Vera Whole Health is at the vanguard of a health revolution and a national leader in advanced primary care. Vera's model is uniquely designed to help people achieve optimum social, psychological, and physical well-being – an outcome that's neither probable nor affordable within the current sick-care system. Vera is the first provider in the United States to earn a Certificate of Validation by the Validation Institute for sound population health cost outcomes. To learn more, visit https://www.verawholehealth.com.