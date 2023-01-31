Heroes of this Hell Cover Art

 By TBCM Music Publishing

Through a partnership between the community, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture Hope Corps program, and King County Government, Beloved King County taps local creative talent to bring into focus systemic causes of community-based gun violence by amplifying the voices of those affected. "Heroes of this Hell (Anti-Violence the Science)" is an original spoken word and hip-hop composition produced by Beezie 2 Slaps featuring Black Stax, Mike Jack, Tia Nache, and Papa Black Davinci.

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 31st 2023, TBCM Music Publishing will release a new song closing out a yearlong Anti-Gun violence Campaign called "Beloved," a multimedia and art driven project. Each phase of the campaign explores gun violence in the Black community as a symptom of illness caused by systemic inequality.  


