Seattle Bank is a locally owned and managed financial institution that provides personal, business and partner banking services.

 By Seattle Bank

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Bank, a locally owned boutique bank, is introducing a new Personal Line of Credit (PLOC) as part of its growing suite of Digital Direct services. Designed to provide short-term financial flexibility, the PLOC builds on Seattle Bank's private banking and commercial banking business lines to attract new clients interested in digital-first services.

