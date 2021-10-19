Seattle-based Dakine Warriors Volleyball Club joins League One Volleyball By League One Volleyball, Dakine Warriors Volleyball Club Oct 19, 2021 Oct 19, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email League One Volleyball (PRNewsfoto/League One Volleyball) By League One Volleyball, Dakine Warriors Volleyball Club Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dakine Warriors Volleyball Club joins the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US. LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Seattle/Tacoma area-based Dakine Warriors.Dakine joins the LOVB ecosystem today alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. Over the past 5 years, Dakine has established itself as the premier club for young volleyball athletes, and in partnership with LOVB, Dakine will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches."Dakine is incredibly excited to be a part of LOVB, as it brings together a community of nationally recognized, like-minded volleyball clubs with a shared vision of a women's professional volleyball league in the US," says Ariana Hannemann, Dakine Director. "Being a part of LOVB will allow Dakine to be a part of changing the landscape of opportunity for female athletes in the US. We are confident that the future of Dakine, in partnership with LOVB, will bring nothing but extraordinary opportunities to female athletes across the country."LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more. With the support of Dakine, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.About LOVBLeague One Volleyball (LOVB) reimagines the future of volleyball in the US, creating a professional volleyball league and network of junior volleyball clubs across the country. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-based-dakine-warriors-volleyball-club-joins-league-one-volleyball-301403260.htmlSOURCE League One Volleyball 