Seattle-Based KaJ Labs Initiates Dialogue with Gov't of Turkey for Digital Lira Pilot - Lithosphere's Native Coin Gets Listed on Additional Exchanges By KaJ Labs Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lithosphere By KaJ Labs Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey is the most recent country to announce the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has created the Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform and has been testing the platform for some time. It expects to release results in 2022 when testing is fully completed.The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey collaborated and signed agreements with numerous agencies to develop a prototype Digital Turkish Lira Network. Limited closed-circuit testing was conducted and it has reached the next testing phase. Lithosphere has initiated talks with the Turkish government to be apart of the testing process. The CBDC will complement the existing payment process currently in place."KaJ Labs will focus on how interoperability could be achieved between various CBDCs and other DLT platforms," said Joel Kasr, founder of KaJ Labs and Lithosphere. Lithosphere will assist with distributed ledger technology (DLT) for CBDCs, tokenizing the bonds and the wholesale payment token using its custom blockchain interoperability solution. The trial will explore using both forms of tokenized money to settle debenture or bond transactions, which will be issued, settled, and cleared on a permissioned blockchain.The announcement comes amid the Turkey's inflation rate that reached 19.58 percent in Sept. 2021. Turkey has been one of the most successful crypto countries, with 20 percent of the population holding digital currency. The nation is one of the latest to explore cryptocurrency options as a means of addressing financial development issues.CBDCs are growing in popularity among smaller countries for a number of reasons. A full 40 percent of Turkey's population is unbanked or don't have access to traditional banking services, especially in rural areas. The situation is compounded by unevenly distributed populations on islands, along with natural disasters that adversely affect any number of services. The risk of adopting CBDCs is also lower than larger countries.Lithosphere's unique interoperability makes the network especially attractive for any country that wishes to expand its financial options.KaJ Labs also announced that Lithosphere's native token LITHO is now on additional exchanges that includes Azbit and Coinsbit. KaJ Labs has created the first blockchain technology to be powered by AI and Deep Neural Networks for smart contracts, combined with its novel Myriad Distributed Key Management (MDKM) scheme for key management.Lithosphere's reach and influence is expanding rapidly and its unique features makes it highly desirable for any country delving into cryptocurrency. The company is already working with multiple countries and organizations. The innovations pioneered by KaJ Labs have made Lithosphere a preferred choice for flexibility, faster transactions and security across multiple blockchain networks.About LithosphereLithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.About KaJ LabsKaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe. Media EnquiriesJuliet N.Phone: (707)-622-6168Email: 324867@email4pr.comKaJ Labs Foundation4730 University Way NE 104-#175Seattle, WA 98105Website: https://kajlabs.orgWebsite: https://lithosphere.network View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-based-kaj-labs-initiates-dialogue-with-govt-of-turkey-for-digital-lira-pilot--lithospheres-native-coin-gets-listed-on-additional-exchanges-301434403.htmlSOURCE KaJ Labs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementDec. 1 marks the end of an era for Daily Record newspaper deliveryMissing Mississippi man found deceasedREADY TO RUN: Ellensburg girls’ basketball opens at home against Eastmont SaturdayEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontDeath notice: Kate DavisNov. 24 blotter: If it lands in her yard, you don't get it backNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyard Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter