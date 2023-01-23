The program was created by Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Washington.
SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm, announces it has been named one of Seattle Business Magazine Washington's Best Companies to Work for in the small business category. This annual program was created by Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Washington, benefiting the area's economy, workforce, and businesses.
"We are grateful for the honor," states Campbell & Company's Co-President, Kate Roosevelt. "Having served the Northwest region for over 45 years, we are honored to have our company culture recognized in Washington and reflected across our firm as a whole."
Washington's Best Companies to Work for is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group that examines a company's practices, programs, and benefits and surveys your employees for their perspective. Companies from across Washington entered the two-part survey process to determine Washington's Companies to Work for. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation.
The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Washington, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
"One of the greatest joys of working at Campbell & Company is learning from my team, whether it's a longtime member of our firm sharing insight from their experience or a newer colleague bringing a fresh perspective to the table," says Vice President Sarah Anderson. "For me, our learning mindset keeps the work interesting, challenging, and deeply rewarding and I think this honor reflects that experience."
Seattle Business Magazine published a complete list of the 100 Best Companies to Work for in the small business category on January 5, 2023. Visit https://bit.ly/seattle-magazine for more information.
About Campbell & Company
Campbell & Company is a national nonprofit consulting firm that helps organizations create greater impact through fundraising, executive search, communications, and strategic information services. Since 1976, Campbell & Company has helped shape the evolution of fundraising as a practice in all sectors, including human services, arts & culture, education, healthcare, environment, associations and membership organizations, and civic and public affairs.
Seattle Business magazine and seattlebusinessmag.com deliver insight into the key people, enterprises and trends that drive business in the Pacific Northwest. They provide a perspective critical to businesses operating in this region's ever-changing economic environment.