SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campbell & Company, an employee-owned national consulting firm, announces it has been named one of Seattle Business Magazine Washington's Best Companies to Work for in the small business category. This annual program was created by Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Washington, benefiting the area's economy, workforce, and businesses.


