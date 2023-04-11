Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture. Courtesy of Museum of Pop Culture.

 By Museum of Pop Culture

New this season at MoPOP - the world premiere exhibition "Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA"

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture is an internationally known, leading edge nonprofit dedicated to the ideas and risk-taking that fuel contemporary popular culture. Through interactive and immersive exhibitions, MoPOP offers a one-of-a-kind museum experience, touting more than 85,000 artifacts in their permanent collection and over 1,800 artifacts on display like the Notorious B.I.G. suit, an Idris Alba costume from The Dark Tower: The Gunslinger, Carrie Brownstein's Rickenbacker 330 electric guitar, the Jimi Hendrix Westerner hat, Grandmaster Flash's turntables, and more!


