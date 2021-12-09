Seattle Hi-Fi Is First Retailer in the United States to Debut New LUMIN P1 Network Music Control Hub By Seattle HiFi Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Seattle HiFi By Seattle HiFi LUMIN P1 debuts at first US retailer on Dec. 10, 2021. By Seattle HiFi Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Hi-Fi has been selected as the first retail dealer in the United States to debut the new LUMIN P1 Network Music Control Hub. This high-end new technology for home audio systems is LUMIN's most versatile product to date, combining streaming capability with a digital to analogue converter (DAC) with analog and digital inputs (including HDMI), and the same dual Femto clock processor and dual mono Lundahl transformer output stage that is in LUMIN's X1 model. All Lumin digital streamers and transports also include The Lumin Application and LEEDH digital signal processing.Call it a network player, DAC, or a digital preamplifier. The LUMIN P1 can serve multiple roles in an ever-evolving high fidelity audio system. It can function as a top line digital transport for an external DAC or as a digital source for a preamplifier or integrated amplifier. Because it includes LUMIN's LEEDH digital volume control system, it can even be connected directly to a power amp, bypassing the noise and coloration often associated with a pre-amp stage.Seattle Hi-Fi will hold a P1 launch event at its Redmond, Wash., showroom on Friday Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. Featured products will include the LUMIN AMP, T2, D2 and the P1, an optimized line array of REL S/812 subwoofers, and the new limited edition Dynaudio Heritage Special stand-mount loudspeakers. The demo will take place at 8435 161st Ave. NE, Suite #100. "This will be the first time that U.S. consumers and audiophiles will be able to listen to the new P1 in public, as well to appreciate the power and value of our LUMIN AMP," said Source Systems LTD, LUMIN Music's USA importer. "It's an ideal opportunity to get an in-depth understanding of key products that are driving demand for this impressive product line."Features include:Nine digital and analog inputsUSB digital audio input and output up to native DSD512HDMI 2.0 inputs and 4K passthrough with ARC supportNew dual mono processors deliver native DSD512 and PCM384 playbackFully balanced layout with high-quality componentsOutput connectors fully balanced with dual LUNDAHL LL7401 output transformersDual mono ES9028PRO SABRE DACsDual Femto Clock System with precision FPGA distributionNew integrated dual-toroidal linear power suppliesOptical fiber network provides complete isolation from network digital noiseLEEDH Processing lossless volume controlSpecificationsMax. Sampling Rate: DSD512, 384 kHz, 32-bit, MQA Full DecodingDigital Inputs: 1 x USB Audio Class 2, 1 x AES, 1 x optical, 1 x RCA SPDIF, 3 x HDMI (PCM 2.0, 4K video passthrough)Digital Outputs: 1 x USB, 1 x BNC SPDIF, 1 x HDMI (4K passthrough and ARC)Analog Outputs: 1 x stereo RCA, 1 x stereo balanced XLR Dimensions (WDH): 13.78" x 15" x 4.2"Weight: 26.5 lbs.For more information, go to https://seattlehifi.com or call Burt Goodman, Seattle Hi-Fi, at 253.737.7407.CONTACT:Burt Goodman253.737.7407325609@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-hi-fi-is-first-retailer-in-the-united-states-to-debut-new-lumin-p1-network-music-control-hub-301441057.htmlSOURCE Seattle HiFi 