Seattle Humane Adopting New Vision with Expanded Focus By Seattle Humane Jan 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Seattle Humane Adopting New Vision with Expanded Focus By Seattle Humane Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Seattle Humane enters its 125th year of serving animals in the community, the shelter is sharing plans for how it will continue to support pets and the people who love them, now and for a lifetime. Finding loving homes for adoptable pets remains a core function of the organization while Seattle Humane develops and expands programs that help keep pets out of the shelter and in their loving homes.CEO Christopher Ross called for creating a five-year strategic plan shortly after taking the helm at Seattle Humane this time last year. Over several months, he led the creation of a guiding Strategic Vision, an aspirational document that paints a clear picture of where the organization sees itself in 2026 and beyond. Seattle Humane's five-year strategic vision reflects the evolving landscape in animal welfare and recognizes a community-focused approach is necessary in supporting pets and their owners. This proven approach keeps pets out of the shelter system entirely – pets who would otherwise be surrendered due to a lack of resources. The nonprofit will continue delivering on its core purpose, working with the public and partner shelters to find adoptable pets new homes, utilizing its state-of-the-art veterinary clinic, behavioral support, animal care and adoption teams. They will also explore how to adapt existing resources, including the space at their Bellevue campus, to meet the needs of the animals and community in creative and innovative ways."These positive changes in the way organizations and experts in the field of animal welfare approach saving and serving companion animals were happening at the same time a new, world-class Seattle Humane facility was being constructed," Ross said. "We have been updating our strategy to better align with best practices and adapting this beautiful facility to continue to meet the evolving needs in our community."Seattle Humane is on track to begin implementing its new strategic plan to realize this collective vision for a more equitable, accessible and humane world in summer 2022."Adoptions will always be a central part of our work at Seattle Humane," Ross said, "and our vision for the future is one where we continue to touch the lives of those pets and their families in positive ways for years to come."Contact: Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane, 425-274-1501, 327459@email4pr.com Press KitMore Information HereSeattle Humane is celebrating 125 years of proudly promoting the human-animal bond by saving and serving pets in need. We are more than a shelter – Seattle Humane is a community resource center, providing adoption services, a pet food bank and support for pet owners, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and wellness exams, humane education for all ages and more. All made possible through the support of a generous community. Seattle Humane is located in Bellevue, at 13212 SE Eastgate Way. For directions and more information, visit www.seattlehumane.org or call (425) 641-0080. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-humane-adopting-new-vision-with-expanded-focus-301459790.htmlSOURCE Seattle Humane Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsSweetwater Ranch built on dreams and a strong foundation of family traditionKittitas Valley Healthcare works to juggle staffing, occupancy challengesLetter: Council's choice for DEI Commission demonstrates intolerance Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter