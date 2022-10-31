Support Local Journalism


The Seattle International Auto Show features 300+ new vehicles, ultra-high-end exotic vehicles, test drives, Electric Highway, BMW Horizon Art Car, Avants Then & Now display, KIds Zone, and more

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Seattle International Auto Show presented by BECU, drives into Lumen Field Event Center on Thursday, Nov. 10, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Attendees once again will be able to compare hundreds of the latest and greatest vehicles side by side, sit in the driver's seats, inspect engines, experience new technologies, kick tires, and check trunk space. With more than 300 of the latest model cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, electric vehicles, hybrids and exotics on display, there's something for everyone.


