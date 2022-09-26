Support Local Journalism


Guests are invited to join in celebrating Iceland's iconic food, cocktails, music, film, design, and more.

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by Iceland, today announced the continuation of Taste of Iceland 2022, an annual celebration of Icelandic culture in North America. Concluding the series of fall festivals, Reykjavik's sister city, Seattle is hosting Taste of Iceland from October 6-9. Throughout the weekend, locals can transport themselves to Iceland with a series of events inspired by, and in celebration of, the best of Icelandic culture through food and beverage, music, design, films, art and more.

