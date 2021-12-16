Security Properties Acquires 480-Unit Portfolio in Seattle MSA for $198.75M By Security Properties Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 207 East Apartments, Edgewood, WA By Security Properties Helm Apartments, Everett, WA By Security Properties Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, 2021, Security Properties closed on a two-property portfolio acquisition in the Seattle MSA, the company announced today. The acquisition consists of 207 East Apartments, a 288-unit Class-A multifamily garden-style asset located in Edgewood, WA and Helm Apartments, a 192-unit Class-A garden-style asset located in Everett, WA. Both assets were developed in 2020 and are best in market assets. Security Properties now owns over 131 assets totaling over 27,553 apartment units across its portfolio, including 7,850 units in the Puget Sound region.207 East is located in Edgewood, a small and tranquil residential city positioned between the region's 2 major thoroughfares (I-5 and Hwy 167) and eight miles east of Downtown Tacoma. Edgewood is located in Pierce County, a region that has greatly benefited from domestic migration in recent years, as residents look to escape the high cost of living in neighboring markets to the north. The county appeals to many people because of its strategic location which provides convenient access to employment hubs in Olympia and Seattle. Additionally, the county boasts a thriving economy anchored by Joint Base Lewis McChord, CHI Franciscan Health, MultiCare Health System, and the Port of Tacoma, which with the Port of Seattle, forms the fourth-largest container gateway in North America. Helm is located adjacent to I-5 in South Everett, a submarket north of Seattle. SP has been actively focusing on peripheral submarkets that face limited supply, have robust rent growth, and offer a strong value proposition as an alternative to the urban core. Helm is strategically located at a pivot-point location in South Everett near Mill Creek. Residents have easy access to Everett's Aerospace Corridor, anchored by Boeing, Bothell's biotechnology corridor, as well as the technology employment hubs in Seattle and Eastside.According to Davis Vaughn, Senior Director at Security Properties, "As the largest buyer in the Pacific Northwest for the past few years, we were excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in the region. These were a fit as a specific target for us has been buying higher quality, newer assets in secondary locations that have historically been undersupplied. We look forward to creating value for our investors by being able to offer a superior product and resident experience to the markets these assets serve."The property will be managed by Security Properties Residential, an affiliate of Security Properties.About Security PropertiesSecurity Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its founding, Security Properties has acquired or developed over 90,000 residential units at a cost of over $6.5 billion. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit www.securityproperties.comAbout Security Properties Residential Security Properties Residential is the affiliated property management firm of Security Properties, created to increase the value of its real estate holdings by more closely managing its assets. Operating throughout the U.S. while focused in the West, Security Properties Residential is committed to delivering exceptional service to its apartment communities and residents. Services include property, construction and compliance management services that create positive living environments for residents and build value for clients. News media contact:Ed McGovern, 206.622.9900326037@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-properties-acquires-480-unit-portfolio-in-seattle-msa-for-198-75m-301446334.htmlSOURCE Security Properties 