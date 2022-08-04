Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2022, Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market.

Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend's eastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base of Bend's most iconic landmark, Pilot Butte. The 114-acre Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint rises nearly 500 feet above its surroundings and includes a two-mile hiking trail to the summit. More than 750,000 locals and tourists visit Pilot Butte each year.

