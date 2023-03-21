South Block, Salem OR one of 28 apartment communities acquired by Fund VI

South Block, Salem OR one of 28 apartment communities acquired by Fund VI

 By Security Properties

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Properties completed its final Capital Call for Security Properties Multifamily Fund VI ("Fund VI"), a $200 million moderately leveraged, geographically diversified private equity real estate fund that invested primarily in institutional joint ventures as the General Partner. The structure of these investments afforded Fund VI members an opportunity to participate in shared potential promoted interests in various joint ventures with institutional partners.

Fund VI invested in existing apartment communities in 11 MSAs, from the Nashville and Austin Metros to the West Coast. In total, Fund VI made 28 multifamily investments. Twenty-six of these (80% of Fund VI's committed equity) are co-GP investments, where Fund VI Members participate as LP's of the General Partner, an affiliate of Security Properties, and have an opportunity to participate in the General Partner's share of any promoted returns. Two other Fund VI investments (20% of Fund VI's committed equity) are directly owned by Fund VI, without an institutional partner. 


Tags