ATLANTA, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeedtoB Capital, an entrepreneur-led venture fund focused on early-stage healthcare innovation, announced today that it has invested in Mployer Advisor, an AI-enabled platform changing the way employers search for, evaluate, and partner with insurance brokers.
As the nation's leading marketplace of its kind, Mployer Advisor is focused on bringing actionable data to an industry that directly impacts the millions of Americans covered by employer-sponsored health plans. Its platform is designed to combat the sector's historical lack of transparency by empowering employers, brokers, and consultants with proprietary insights. The platform maximizes trust by allowing employers to assess insurance brokers in their area based on detailed brokerage profiles, peer employer reviews, and a wide array of benefit design data points that aid in negotiating and planning. Its offering is further bolstered by localized benefit plan design and cost benchmark reporting for employers, to help decision makers better understand the competitive landscape and increase both the quality and cost-effectiveness of their broker relationships. Since its launch in 2020, Mployer Advisor has been widely adopted by employers and brokers across the United States.
"This investment will help us drive further adoption of data-driven decision-making in the employer benefits space, where longstanding inefficiency has impacted both quality and cost. We're excited to partner with the SeedtoB team, as we believe their experience at the intersection of healthcare and AI will support our continued growth," said Brian Freeman, Mployer Advisor founder and CEO.
"The $1 trillion employer benefits market represents an enormous opportunity for AI-enabled solutions to help employers optimize their investments and better support covered populations," said Ritesh Sharma, managing partner at SeedtoB Capital. "Given Mployer Advisor's innovative platform and industry expertise, we believe the team is poised to redefine the industry status quo, and we look forward to supporting their rapid expansion."
About Mployer Advisor
Mployer Advisor is changing the way employers search for, evaluate and select insurance advisors. The intuitive platform connects employers and employees to exceptional benefits and insurance plans by providing employers with actionable data to easily evaluate and select the best advisor for a company's specific needs. Most brokerages have a profile on Mployer Advisor, which provides independent ratings of insurance advisors to support employers. Insurance brokers cannot pay to influence their Mployer Advisor rating. Only highly rated brokerages are allowed to advertise on the platform. To learn more about Mployer Advisor, visit https://mployeradvisor.com.
About SeedtoB Capital
Based in Atlanta, GA, SeedtoB Capital invests in early-stage businesses driving adoption of innovative technology within the healthcare ecosystem. The firm was founded by Ritesh Sharma and Shantanu Nigam, serial entrepreneurs who founded Jvion and quickly grew it into the nation's largest clinical AI company. SeedtoB Capital is uniquely focused on helping entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of the healthcare space and chart the most efficient path toward Series B – and ultimately, company success.
