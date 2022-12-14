Seeq empowers users throughout industrial process control sectors to improve plant efficiency and batch yield, providing advanced modeling and algorithms, intuitive dashboards, and operational insights.

 By Seeq Corporation

The designation recognizes Seeq's expertise in enabling faster insights and better business outcomes for life sciences customers, including Bristol Myers Squibb, with advanced analytics innovations.

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Life Sciences Competency status. This designation recognizes Seeq for providing deep expertise in building life sciences solutions on AWS to help customers conduct drug discovery, manage clinical trials, engage in manufacturing and distribution activities, and conduct research and development of novel genetic-based treatments and companion diagnostics.


