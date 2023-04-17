Seeq achieves AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency.

 By Seeq Corporation

SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things (IoT) advanced analytics software, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Manufacturing and Industrial Competency. This designation recognizes Seeq for its expertise in providing customers software solutions for an end-to-end Industrial Manufacturing Software toolchain.


