George Skaryak joins Seeq as the company's first CRO

Experienced enterprise software sales leader joins Seeq to accelerate global growth and customer success

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and industrial internet of things advanced analytics software, announced today the appointment of George Skaryak as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a new member of the Seeq executive leadership team. Skaryak will lead all aspects of the company's go-to-market, sales, and business development, focusing on new revenue opportunities.


