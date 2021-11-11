SEKISUI Aerospace Acquires Continuous Compression Molding Equipment for Thermoplastics By SEKISUI Aerospace Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Aerospace, a subsidiary of SEKISUI Chemical, has completed an investment in Continuous Compression Molding (CCM) thermoplastics technology and equipment. The work cell is currently being installed in SEKISUI's Renton, WA facility and is expected to be operational by December 2021. The CCM line includes ply cutting and alignment, welding, and test equipment. Additionally, an Automated Press Cell (APC) with a robotic part transfer that enables stamp forming of thermoplastic composite blanks will be installed by Q2 of 2022.Adding continuous fiber thermoplastics production to the Renton, WA facility complements SEKISUI's existing thermoplastic and thermoset production capability. This new work cell is also strategically located adjacent to our Innovation Laboratory (iLab) - Research and Development center. This technology addition enables SEKISUI to offer its customers a wider variety of manufacturing and process technologies for new work packages. CCM adds breadth to SEKISUI's existing thermoplastics processing portfolio which currently includes chopped fiber products produced at our Orange City, IA facility. The flexibility of the CCM process allows for varying ply orientations and ply counts to produce solid laminate blanks of varying thickness and widths up to 24 inches. Panels of varying lengths can be produced for companies with existing stamp forming capability, or produced for use on our own APC cell. It can also produce multiple shapes of continuous fiber structural profiles. Chelsea McLaughlin, Senior Director of Programs, Contracts and Strategy stated, "We are excited to add this composite technology to our product offering. We see a lot of opportunity for thermoplastics in the aerospace market but are also open to other market applications as well. The team is working on testing and qualification of the equipment and processes, and is currently developing plans based on materials and product applications for existing and new customers." "The ability to develop CCM solutions for customers in commercial aerospace and other industries such as automotive, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), and military applications, allows us to differentiate ourselves through technology and serve our customers with innovative solutions for their current and future projects. Investing in this automated thermoplastic capability is also another great step towards our commitments to eco-sustainability and aids our efforts in minimizing our impact to the environment by employing recyclable materials," said Daniele Cagnatel, CEO and President of SEKISUI Aerospace.About SEKISUI Aerospace: SEKISUI Aerospace has been manufacturing and engineering products for the commercial aerospace and defense markets for over 32 years. SEKISUI Aerospace is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, and engine components using thermoset and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, SEKISUI Aerospace has additional facilities located in Sumner, Washington and Orange City, Iowa with a total of 570 employees.Media Inquiries: Jenise HiteMarketing & Communications Manager SEKISUI AerospaceJenise.hite@sekisuiaerospace.com Business Development Inquiries: Chelsea McLaughlinSr. Director – Programs, Contracts & StrategyChelsea.Mclaughlin@sekisuiaerospace.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sekisui-aerospace-acquires-continuous-compression-molding-equipment-for-thermoplastics-301422720.htmlSOURCE SEKISUI Aerospace Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Kittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefMatt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyNov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesNov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along roadMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue" Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter