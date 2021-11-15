SEKISUI Aerospace Receives 2021 Top Supplier Award from Spirit AeroSystems By SEKISUI Aerospace Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email AIM Aerospace (PRNewsfoto/AIM Aerospace) By SEKISUI Aerospace Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Aerospace, a subsidiary of SEKISUI Chemical, was recently recognized as one of Spirit AeroSystems top 12 suppliers for superior performance at its annual supplier recognition symposium in Wichita, Kansas. SEKISUI Aerospace received the Success Partner award. They based this achievement on the performance of SEKISUI's Pacific Northwest (PNW) facilities focus on quality and delivery to support Spirit's 787 program for environmental conditioning system ducts.Chris Hessman, General Manager of SEKISUI's PNW sites said, "Our team worked with an unwavering focus to meet our commitments for superior product quality and delivery throughout 2020. The issues ranging from supply chain shortages to addressing adversity generated by the pandemic have made this even more challenging. I am proud of the accomplishments of our team and to be acknowledged by Spirit AeroSystems for this means a lot to our team." Daniele Cagnatel, CEO and President of SEKISUI Aerospace added, "The recognition by Spirit and the receipt of this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the SEKISUI team. When we work together as a supplier with our customer, we can achieve almost anything."About SEKISUI Aerospace: SEKISUI Aerospace has been manufacturing and engineering products for the commercial aerospace and defense markets for over 32 years. SEKISUI Aerospace is a leading designer and producer of advanced composite structures, systems, and engine components using thermoset and thermoplastic technology for the global aerospace industry. Headquartered in Renton, Washington, SEKISUI Aerospace has additional facilities located in Sumner, Washington and Orange City, Iowa with a total of 570 employees.Media Inquiries:Jenise HiteMarketing & Communications ManagerSEKISUI Aerospace Jenise.hite@sekisuiaerospace.com Business Development Inquiries:Shannon NewmanProgram ManagerShannon.newman@sekisuiaerospace.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sekisui-aerospace-receives-2021-top-supplier-award-from-spirit-aerosystems-301422837.htmlSOURCE SEKISUI Aerospace  