The innovative company continues to expand its services while supporting its customers through uncertain economic conditions by offering even lower rates

SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendle, the Certified B Corp shipping solution that offers 100% carbon neutral shipping for small businesses – has announced a new service called Sendle Saver – a whole new way for small businesses to tap into even lower rates via a low-cost shipping option – with extra savings up to 60%. Sendle Saver is a new shipping service available to all Sendle customers, and promises delivery within two to eight days.

