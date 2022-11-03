Sendle is now Climate Neutral Certified

 By Sendle

The carbon neutral shipping carrier deepens their environmental commitment, addressing greenhouse gas emissions across their operations

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendle, the Certified B Corp shipping solution that offers 100% carbon-neutral shipping for small businesses, announces that they are officially Climate Neutral Certified! The non-profit organization helps brands measure their carbon footprint and implement strategies that will reduce their footprint down to zero. This is achieved by measuring greenhouse gas emissions, purchasing eligible verified carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions next year and beyond.


