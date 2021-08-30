Senior Microsoft Executive Joins Leader in DevOps for Intelligent Edge Devices By Esper Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, August 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esper, the industry's leading DevOps platform for edge devices, today announced that Ganesh Ramamoorthy has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development. Ganesh brings 30 years of experience building digital transformation partnerships between pioneering technology companies and their enterprise customers.Ganesh's career includes 15 years at Microsoft, where he ran Windows & Devices business development, leading the Microsoft-Intel "WinTel" Alliance, the nascent Windows Phone business, and its emerging AR/VR/MR business."More enterprises than ever consider their deployable edge devices to be critical tools for customer engagement and internal productivity. But for many companies, the number of devices they're managing is growing far faster than their ability to effectively manage them. And the proliferation of these devices will only accelerate in the years ahead." said Ganesh. "I was blown away by Esper's technology when I first saw it. In one go, it solves many of the typical enterprise's pain points with their edge devices in one cost-effective package: security, reliability, flexibility, and so forth. Esper is brilliant at applying proven DevOps practices to intelligent edge device management. I look forward to telling enterprise executives about what our software can do."Before joining Esper, Ganesh led global business development at ioTium, Inc, a venture-funded startup offering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the Internet of Things (IoT) space that was acquired by View, Inc. In this role, he established and grew the Channel business to a significant percentage of total sales. Under his leadership the company partnered with Accenture to securely and remotely manage legacy brownfield industrial assets in the global Oil & Gas vertical."Our enterprise customers tell us again and again about the urgent need to streamline the development, deployment, and management of intelligent edge devices. That urgency is driving Esper's explosive growth as diverse verticals like connected fitness, digital health, hospitality, and food delivery race to evolve the software and systems for managing device fleets," said Yadhu Gopalan, Esper's co-founder and CEO."We're proud that a seasoned technology executive like Ganesh will share in Esper's vision to provide stable, simple, and cost-effective Android edge device solutions."About Esper Esper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for intelligent edge devices. As the industry's leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper's device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world's most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io.Media ContactEmily Carrion, Esper, +1 253-281-3651, emily@esper.ioShiv Sundar, Esper, 916-759-8231, shiv@esper.ioTwitter SOURCE Esper 