Senske Services Acquires Custom Insect & Weed Control By Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc Nov 29, 2021 Nov 29, 2021 Updated 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services) By Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of Custom Insect & Weed Control based in Gig Harbor, Washington. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States.Founded in 1978 by Larry Morrison, Custom Insect & Weed Control has provided quality lawn care and pest control for more than four decades. When contemplating retirement, Mr. Morrison looked for a partner that shared his values. He found that partner in the seventy-five-year-old Senske Services. Custom Insect & Weed Control customers will now be serviced by Washington Tree & Lawn Care, a division of Senske Services. Existing services will continue uninterrupted from the Lakewood, WA location, and customers can take advantage of the expanded service offerings.According to Senske's Chief Operating Officer, Tim Ehrhart, Custom Insect & Weed Control made perfect strategic sense. "Our expansion and growth strategy focuses on companies with similar service lines and quality employees that can join our team. We look forward to providing fantastic service to our new customers." This acquisition represents the sixth completed by Senske in the last thirteen months.About Senske Services: Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values of integrity, community, and loyalty. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Washington Tree & Lawn Care, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.374.5007 or visit www.senske.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senske-services-acquires-custom-insect--weed-control-301432484.htmlSOURCE Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc 