...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central and south central Washington.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
After a very cold Thursday morning another round of precipitation
will move in, impacting the inland Northwest by the afternoon.
This system will start out producing snow in the afternoon in
central Oregon and spread across the rest of the forecast area
overnight. Precipitation will change over to a wintry mix of snow
sleet and freezing rain in central Oregon Thursday night.
The wintry mix of precipitation will continue to push northward
into the Columbia Basin on Friday. This is a very complex system
and Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly
changing conditions and winter driving. Slow down and take
caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and
poor traffic conditions. Key an eye out for updates to the
forecast leading into this event.
Senske Services heightens its presence in Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading regional provider of recurring subscription-based residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DesertGreen. The Company is a lawn, tree, and pest control service provider headquartered in Richland, Washington, and serves a customer base throughout the Tri-Cities. The company was founded by Scott Hockersmith in 1997.
The acquisition adds significant density to Senske's existing presence in the Tri-Cities.
"I've known Scott for many years and have a tremendous amount of respect for what he's been able to build in the Tri-Cities. I'm excited to have his customers and employees join the Senske family as we look to continually grow and provide the same great services," said Chris Senske, Board Member, Senske Services.
"I am happy to announce the acquisition of DesertGreen. Scott and the team at DesertGreen built an impressive business with an enduring customer base. We are honored that Scott chose Senske and look forward to our future growth in a strong region," said Casey Taylor, CEO, Senske Services.
This marks Senske Services' 8th acquisition of 2022. This acquisition signifies another step in Senske's path towards its growth objectives. Senske Services is dedicated to growth in the U.S., both through organic sales and acquisitions.