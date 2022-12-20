Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Senske Services heightens its presence in Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading regional provider of recurring subscription-based residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DesertGreen. The Company is a lawn, tree, and pest control service provider headquartered in Richland, Washington, and serves a customer base throughout the Tri-Cities. The company was founded by Scott Hockersmith in 1997.


