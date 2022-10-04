Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

KENNEWICK, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of Green Mountain Lawn & Tree Care based in Commerce City, Colorado. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States.

