Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

 By Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KENNEWICK, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Liqui-Lawn. Located in Longmont, Colorado, Liqui-Lawn has been providing professional lawn care to customers in Longmont, Boulder and Loveland since 1975.


Tags