Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

 By Senske Services, Scientific Spray Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


KENNEWICK, Wash., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading regional provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Scientific Spray Service of Tacoma, WA. This acquisition is Senske's ninth completed in 2022 capping off a record-breaking year for M&A activity.


Tags