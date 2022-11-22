...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in the
Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Senske Services is once again partnering with 2nd Harvest for its 20th Annual Charity Holiday Light Show
KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual light show held at Senske headquarters, located at 400 N. Quay, Kennewick, consists of more than 500,000-holiday lights in a choreographed, animated display. The show will run nightly, from 5 pm-midnight throughout December.
According to Becca Presley, VP of Marketing and Communications for Senske, "We are excited to host our 20th annual light show while also celebrating seventy-five years in business!"
Visitors can walk around the event site and fully immerse themselves in the show. There are selfie stations set up to capture photos with family. Letters to Santa can be mailed in an official North Pole mailbox. Attendees may choose to remain in their vehicles and tune radio stations to 90.3 FM to enjoy the display.
Pavement Service Control has generously donated large reader boards to assist with traffic flow.
Donation drop boxes are available to collect non-perishable food items and cash or checks for 2nd Harvest. This event raises enough cash and food each year to provide over 3000 meals.
About Senske Services:
Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.308.1260 or visit www.senske.com.