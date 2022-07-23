...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
SEO.co Adds New SEO Campaign Tracking Service Powered by Google Studio
SEO company now offers streamlined client reports by creating dynamic interface to track organic traffic growth.
SEATTLE, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO company, SEO.co, is pleased to announce the release of a new SEO service that includes dynamic tracking of organic traffic gains in Google Analytics and Google Search Console. This new service for SEO clients is aimed at improving the client experience while simultaneously streamlining internal operations. Finally, and perhaps most important, the new client reports improve reporting accuracy and SEO company accountability, ensuring clients receive truthful feedback
"When it comes to managed SEO campaigns, we found our client SEO team was spending too much time on measuring and reporting of campaigns, which was taking away from time spent on implementing client strategy," says Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of SEO.co. "This new streamlined approach automates a good portion of the monthly client reporting process, freeing up our team for more value-adding activities for our clients. More importantly, it gives clients real-time updates on the effectiveness of their campaigns, without having to wait for the monthly reports to roll in," says Edwards.
SEO.co recognizes the traditional SEO report is broken. Most SEO reports fail to dynamically update, require a very large time commitment to implement and are often incomplete. To solve this, the SEO team uses Google Studio to sync the most relevant client data feeds from Google Analytics and Google Search Console to a single dynamic dashboard.
The active client dashboard report includes metrics like how site sessions are trending, which keywords are driving engagement, which pages are driving the most attention, what keywords or phrases are most often used to find a site's pages and countries of traffic origin. In addition, the report will help alert the client and SEO team of deficiencies in content and keyword rankings, indicating where future SEO campaign dollars might best be allocated.
"Our clients absolutely love both the real-time SEO campaign visibility and the accountability feature of our new dynamic reports," boasts Edwards. "It's something that keeps our team on their toes and gives our clients greater peace of mind that their online business is in competent hands," he says.
The dynamic online reporting is available at no additional cost to companies already using the firm's managed SEO service. It is also available on an a-la-carte basis from the company's client portal at https://go.seo.co/
About SEO.co
SEO company with a focus on quality content development and link building services. Founded in 2010 as AudienceBloom, SEO.co was acquired in 2019. Since then, the firm has expanded its service offerings to include PPC management, managed SEO services, software development and web design. Originally based in Seattle, Washington, the company now operates fully remote with some 40 employees scattered across 22 states and three countries.