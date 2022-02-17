SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO company, SEO.co, is pleased to announce the company's further expansion into law firm SEO with the addition of four new law firm clients in 2022. In addition, the company is pleased to offer special rates SEO audits to new, incoming law firm clients looking to drastically improve their online presence through organic search marketing.
"We have been adding more clients in the legal niche of late," says Timothy Carter, CRO of SEO.co. "Consequently, we are looking to piggyback on our growth in servicing the law firm niche by offering special rates to our typical full-service SEO audits for new law firm clients looking to grow their online presence through SEO," Carter says.
The company's SEO audit service includes a complete technical overview of website's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The comprehensive on and off-site audit will find areas of improvement in things like internal links, site speed, meta descriptions, title tags, URL slugs, inbound links, on-site content (i.e. mixed content checks, content cannibalization checks and content quality review) and competitive analysis. In addition, the full audit will include a comprehensive backlink analysis, showcasing some of the potential issues related to an existing backlink profile. Finally, an SEO.co audit will provide needed recommendations for potential on and off-site fixes that may be needed for a site to perform optimally.
Since the company's founding over a decade ago, SEO.co has serviced hundreds of law firm client websites with SEO services including, SEO audits, link building services, content marketing, blog writing and technical SEO site fixes. As an SEO firm, the company has helped scale content, backlinks, leads and revenue for some of the most competitive online niches and geographies in the legal industry.
"As one of the more competitive niches online, digital marketing for law firms remains a targeted focus for our online marketing practice," says Samuel Edwards, CMO of SEO.co. "The competitive nature of the legal industry means content marketing and SEO typically have a higher ROI for many law firms looking to target specific niches or geographies. That is where our expertise really shines," says Edwards.
About SEO.co
Trusted by over 3,000 clients around the world, the SEO.co link building, SEM and SEO services suite helps businesses of any size reach their target audience through better rankings on search engines. The company's award-winning agency has helped thousands of websites increase their visibility and traffic by streamlining their keyword strategy and improving their rankings through customized, quality content. From ecommerce to B2B companies and everything in between, the have dedicated experts to help businesses meet your SEO goals. SEO.co was founded in Seattle, Washington, but now boasts several offices and an additional remote team across the United States.
About DEV.co
As an affiliate company of SEO.co, DEV.co is a custom software and website development company specializing in custom software, website design and mobile application development. The company works directly with SEO.co clients who may have technical SEO, design or website feature issues that need to be resolved as part of a comprehensive SEO audit. DEV.co has been in business since 2008 and has serviced software development needs for both Fortune 100 and small to medium businesses alike.
