Sequitur partnered with AAEON to deliver a complete hardware & software security solution for NVIDIA Jetson customers secured by EmSPARK™ & EmPOWER™.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sequitur Labs today announced that it has partnered with AAEON, an industry leader in embedded AI Edge systems, to deliver a complete hardware and software solution for NVIDIA Jetson customers secured by Sequitur's EmSPARK™ Security Suite and EmPOWER™ Lifecycle Management Platform.

