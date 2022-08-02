Support Local Journalism


 $2.98 million in investments aim to make service more accessible and diverse for young adults and non-profits

SEATTLE and OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Washington, the Schultz Family Foundation and Ballmer Group today announced $2.98 million in investments to benefit AmeriCorps participants across Washington state. These investments build on innovations piloted through the WA COVID Response Corps, a first-of-its kind program launched in 2020 to address critical needs triggered by the pandemic.

