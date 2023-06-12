Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC (PRNewsfoto/Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC)

Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC (PRNewsfoto/Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC)

 By Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NATIONAL GROWTH TRAJECTORY ON TARGET WITH NORTHWEST EXPANSION

BREA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions, a leading national platform provider of Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning services, today announced the acquisition of Seatown Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, a premiere family-owned Home Services mainstay delivering high quality work conducted by 5-star service professionals to Seattle and the Greater Puget Sound community. Founded In 2014 by Brandon and Lorissa Phillips as Seatown Electric, the company added HVAC capabilities in 2018, plumbing services in 2020 and was rebranded to reflect the complete catalog of residential amenities offered to residents from Bellingham to Tacoma. The deal will expand Service Champions' reach into the Pacific Northwest.


Tags