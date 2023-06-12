...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55
mph expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley
and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC (PRNewsfoto/Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC)
NATIONAL GROWTH TRAJECTORY ON TARGET WITH NORTHWEST EXPANSION
BREA, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions, a leading national platform provider of Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning services, today announced the acquisition of Seatown Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, a premiere family-owned Home Services mainstay delivering high quality work conducted by 5-star service professionals to Seattle and the Greater Puget Sound community. Founded In 2014 by Brandon and Lorissa Phillips as Seatown Electric, the company added HVAC capabilities in 2018, plumbing services in 2020 and was rebranded to reflect the complete catalog of residential amenities offered to residents from Bellingham to Tacoma. The deal will expand Service Champions' reach into the Pacific Northwest.