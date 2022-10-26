Support Local Journalism


Ceremony held in New York to present Joska the Service Dog with award that recognizes premium line's most frequent cruisers

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's favorite four-legged friend, Joska the service dog, reached a milestone achievement of 700 cruise days on Rotterdam's current 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing, making her eligible to receive the Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award for cruising days. Joska, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, is the ultimate globetrotter and spends most of her days cruising on Holland America Line with her owners, Cornelia "Connie" and Cornelis Marinussen, who previously received their Platinum Medallions. 


