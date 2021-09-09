Servicemark Hires Strategic Leader and Reinvigorates Service Offerings By Servicemark Construction Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Davis, General Manager By Servicemark Construction Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servicemark Construction LLC, a commercial maintenance and repair company servicing the Puget Sound region, is pleased to welcome Chris Davis as General Manager of the firm's Construction Services division. Davis joins at a time when Servicemark is experiencing steady growth and is heavily invested in its long-term strategy to scale the business, while continuing to provide best-in-class, tenant services.Davis possesses over 30 years of construction experience. As a former Superintendent and Service Manager, his expertise spans both project management and field supervision, which makes him uniquely qualified to run Servicemark. Formerly with Howard S. Wright, Davis ran the Service division, where he was known for his quick mobilization to the jobsite, careful communication with clients and noise mitigation efforts while working with clients in occupied spaces. Davis also held prior roles at Lease Crutcher Lewis and Anning Johnson. "I am honored that Chris chose to plant his roots at Servicemark, and I look forward to a long partnership growing the business together to service new and existing customers in the commercial real estate and facilities industry," said Chris Henderson, President of Unimark and Servicemark. "I am confident that under Chris Davis' leadership, we can expand our footprint throughout Puget Sound, while continuing to provide the most reliable, and quality driven services to our loyal customer base."Servicemark is known as the premier commercial tenant services company in Seattle, with ambitions to scale responsibly. Under Davis' leadership, the team of in-house project managers, foremen and tradespeople self-perform all service work including maintenance and repairs, minor renovations, touch-ups and office reconfigurations. The company specializes in carpentry, electrical, painting and general maintenance upgrades from the time a space is turned over to the tenant by the general contractor, through the end of a lease. The company recently underwent a rebrand, launched a new website (www.servicemarkts.com) and is actively hiring for many key roles. In the upcoming months, expanded service offerings and the implementation of new technology to streamline the work order process are expected to be announced. The Servicemark team is supported by its sister company Unimark Construction LLC, a commercial interiors general contractor based in downtown Seattle, and its parent company Skyline Enterprises. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servicemark-hires-strategic-leader-and-reinvigorates-service-offerings-301373099.htmlSOURCE Servicemark Construction 