...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees
expected each morning.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT this morning, and Tuesday and
Wednesday mornings.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even though the spring has been colder
than normal, with most nights having below freezing low
temperatures, crop planting has begun. A freeze warning is in
effect to warn of needed crop protection from expected
freezing temperatures during the next few nights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Set The Expectation (STE) Marks April as Most Important Fundraising Month for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Set The Expectation Continues to Make an Impact Across the Country from Donations
LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With April recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Set The Expectation (STE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence, is dedicating this month as the most important fundraising month of the calendar year. During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, STE is continuing its hard work to keep up with its mission and the demand of gender-based violence prevention work.
STE's two main programs in need of donations include:
Building of Digital Learning Program (starting at $10,000): an accessible digital learning program that intersects all issues of gender-based violence - mental health, consent, healthy relationships, generational trauma, racism, etc. Once funding is received, STE will be working with the best subject matter experts in the country, using a top-of-the-line production company, hosting the learning program on CANVAS and partnering with five top universities to pilot the first year of the program.
Champions Program (starting at $5,000): Currently with five professional athletes on the roster, STE Champions partner with community agencies and groups serving families and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence to raise awareness, highlight the needs of the community, and host events. To date, the Champions have served more than 3,000 people and donated more than $142K to local Washington, D.C. agencies.
Other areas in need of donations include:
Marketing and PR Efforts (starting at $3,000): STE is working with a bicoastal, award-winning public relations firm, Marketing Maven, to help grow the national reach of the nonprofit and secure speaking opportunities within the sports marketing industry.
General Operating Costs (starting at $1,000): As the nonprofit grows, more projects are in the works. Donations that go directly to general operating costs help scale, grow, and bring in new people to get more things accomplished across the country.
"Last year, we spent half of our budget on charitable contributions including donations to domestic violence and sexual assault centers, supplies for survivors, and in person event programming," said founder, Brenda Tracy. "Our goal is to continue making a greater impact with our policy, advocacy, and community outreach programs. Without the support of donors, STE will not be able to keep up with the demand for new projects."
Set The Expectation has already made changes and an impact across the country, but donations are needed to continue the growth. To recognize the contributions that STE has made for
families and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, later this month on April 20th,
STE Champion, James Smith-Williams, is being honored at the DC Volunteer Lawyer Project Gala in Washington, D.C. He will be receiving the 2023 Champion of Justice Award for demonstrating
extraordinary commitment to advocating for survivors, sexual and gender-based violence in
Set The Expectation (STE), founded by Brenda Tracy, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through prevention work with men, advocacy, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.