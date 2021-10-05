Seven Chains Jewelry: Where Quality and Sustainability Matter By Seven Chains Jewelry Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Paulina, owner of Seven Chains Jewelry in Seattle, WA By Seven Chains Jewelry Seven Chains Jewelry contact information By Seven Chains Jewelry Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Chains Jewelry, a new online jewelry store, is proud to declare its dedication to crafting jewelry that is not only high quality, but environmentally friendly. Using only authentic materials that are sourced with sustainability in mind, Seven Chains allows customers to have peace of mind when it comes to online jewelry shopping at a decent price.Seven Chains' mission is to provide jewelry for everyone — their jewelry is simple, yet elegant, and pairs well with any fashion. It remains affordable, even as it's made with real, high-quality materials, including 18k and 14k gold, the latter of which is also water resistant. "If you're looking for jewelry that will be safe for your skin — even when you forget to take it off before swimming or showering — you can't go wrong with a stainless steel selection from our jewelry store."The team at Seven Chains even goes so far as to craft each piece of jewelry to be hypoallergenic. To truly be able to provide jewelry for everyone, the master jewelers are dedicated to creating an entire line of jewelry that is perfect for people with skin conditions to wear with confidence."Different skin conditions or sensitive skin can make it hard to find jewelry that you can enjoy wearing. At Seven Chains Jewelry, our selection is perfect for people with skin conditions or sensitive skin." Seven Chains Jewelry makes it easy for everyone to shop their selection of simple and sustainable authentic jewelry. Their entire collection of hypoallergenic chains, necklaces, earrings, and rings are all available for purchase through the Seven Chains online shop now. The store owners are consistently working on new jewelry ideas, so expect new products to drop that are just as high quality and environmentally friendly.Without stores such as Seven Chains, many people forgo wearing jewelry as they deem it low-quality or unsustainable. Now, there is a solution, and it's affordable, too. Seven Chains invites customers of all types to shop small at their online store to find high quality, environmentally-minded jewelry products online.

About Seven Chains Jewelry

Seven Chains Jewelry offers a variety of stunning and sustainable jewelry options online. With tons of beautiful, authentic pieces of jewelry to choose from, Seven Chains has something special for everyone. Priding themselves in creating top-quality and hypoallergenic necklaces, rings, and earrings, Seven Chains Jewelry invites you to browse their humble collection of radiant jewelry today. Treat Yourself to Everlasting Jewelry at https://sevenchainsjewelry.com/

Media Contact:
Paulina Milewski
320356@email4pr.com
(425) 331-6047

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-chains-jewelry-where-quality-and-sustainability-matter-301391707.html

SOURCE Seven Chains Jewelry 