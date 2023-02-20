...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills
of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and
Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10
AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Shakertown's Dolly Varden T&G Earns Class A Designation During ASTM E84 Flame Spread Testing
In meeting the fire-test-response standard, the category-leading cedar shingle manufacturer proves there's no need to sacrifice safety for a beautiful aesthetic
WINLOCK, Wash., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shakertown's reinforced Dolly Varden T&G, with its clear vertical grain cedar face, passed ASTM E84 testing with a Class A flame spread rating. This designation allows the installation of a natural wood surface in interior applications where a Class A rating is required. The testing was conducted at QAI Laboratories in Rancho Cucamonga, California, using the industry standard Steiner Tunnel test method. The Dolly Varden T&G with a Western Red Cedar face completed the test with a Flame Spread Index (FSI) of 25 and a Smoke Development Index (SDI) of only 80, earning the building product its Class A designation.
Shakertown has been the industry leader in the development of reinforced cedar products since 1954, introducing the shingle panel in the same year. Shakertown launched the Dolly Varden T&G product in 2015 after four years of research and development. The tongue and groove cedar panel system delivers a stronger, more durable engineered paneling. A product that does not sacrifice aesthetics for fire safety, the Dolly Varden T&G holds Wildland-Urban-Interface (WUI) listings with CalFire for use on exterior walls. The Dolly Varden T&G is also approved for use in CalFire High Fire Severity Zones when installed direct to soffit joists.
"Shakertown is committed to making better wood building materials, not cheaper," said Mark Rutledge, VP of Sales & Marketing at Shakertown. "Our focus always has been—and continues to be—providing naturally beautiful and safer building materials that last for decades. This is what makes Shakertown an outlier in the building industry."
The Dolly Varden T&G is available in a nominal 6" and 4" width, with a Micro-V and FineLine (Nickel Gap) profile. The exclusive patent pending core eliminates checks, splits, cups, twists and bows so waste is virtually eliminated and vendors don't experience typical spoilage. These advantages also improve installation time.
For more information, contact Mark Rutledge, VP of Sales & Marketing at Shakertown, at MRutledge@Shakertown.com or 1-800-426-8970.