SEATTLE, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k, a leading provider of low-cost digital retirement plans, is aiming to help more businesses and their employees save for the future and reap the savings and tax benefits of investing in a 401(k) by offering free set-up on all new plans.
Beginning today and continuing through July 3rd, companies with employees can save $495 to $995 in set-up costs by starting an employee-based 401(k) plan. Self-employed (or one-person) businesses are also eligible and can save as much as $150 by starting a solo 401(k) plan (or "solo-K") during the same period.
New research by ShareBuilder 401k revealed an increasing retirement savings gap among business owners, particularly smaller and one-person businesses, with recent events further amplifying the challenges and misperceptions impacting business owners' ability and willingness to start a 401(k) plan and save for the future.
"New legislation has made 401(k) plans even more affordable and more accessible than ever before, but our research shows the vast majority of small business owners are unaware of these new benefits," said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "It's important that business owners understand how a 401(k) plan can help their business and their employees through good times and bad, and our goal is to make it easier than ever for businesses that are able to start a plan, begin saving now."
For more information on ShareBuilder 401k's free set-up opportunity, visit www.sharebuilder401k.com.
About ShareBuilder 401k
ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005 and now serving more than 6,500 businesses nationally, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through cutting-edge technology, low costs, and high service including investment oversight and plan design support for sponsors, and quality education and training for employees.
