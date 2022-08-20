Support Local Journalism


Direct-to-consumer shaving company releases a new line-up of both traditional safety razors and cartridge razors for both men and women.

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Direct-to-consumer shaving company, Shave.net is excited to announce the expansion of its line-up of cartridge razors and safety razors, along with new replacement razor blades. The new razors and blades are designed for a closer, more comfortable shave and will provide customers with an even better shaving experience.

