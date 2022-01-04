Shawn Carlson Joins 1st Security Bank as VP, Community & Business Banking Officer By 1st Security Bank Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shawn Carlson, VP, Community & Business Banking Officer at 1st Security Bank By 1st Security Bank Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that Shawn Carlson has joined the Bank as its new VP, Community & Business Banking Officer.Shawn has over 20 years' experience as a financial professional in the Pacific Northwest, with a strong focus on business banking. He specializes in software and manufacturing companies as well as specialty trade contractors. "We are pleased to welcome Shawn Carlson to the growing 1st Security Community and Business Banking team," said Kelli Nielsen, EVP, Retail Banking and Marketing. "He has a proven track record of helping his business clients grow and thrive in their industries, and we look forward to his contribution in the Community and Business Banking space."Shawn graduated from Mercer Island High School and attended Western Washington University. He shares the Bank's commitment to community and regularly volunteers with Food Lifeline, Junior Achievement and United Way of King County.About 1st Security Bank of Washington1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-one branches, and mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the greater Puget Sound area and the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, is the holding company for the Bank.MEDIA CONTACT Donna JacobsonVP, Director of Marketing1st Security BankE: donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shawn-carlson-joins-1st-security-bank-as-vp-community--business-banking-officer-301452846.htmlSOURCE 1st Security Bank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOne in Four Americans Plans a Mental Health New Year's Resolution for 2022TOP 10- No. 1- Fentanyl overdose deaths put community on edgeEllensburg and Cle Elum-Roslyn basketball boys, Bulldog girls rolling into new yearDec. 27 blotter: Elk harassmentMarjory Helgeson has seen a lot of changes over the past centuryJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondCare Connect provides aid to people in quarantineDec. 29 blotterTOP 10 - No. 3 COVID-19 Outbreak and fallout at KSDEllensburg basketball girls, boys look ahead to SunDome Shootout finales Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter