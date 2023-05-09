Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Compliance (www.shieldbanking.com), a comprehensive compliance management platform for cannabis banking, announced a partnership with Lighthouse Biz Solutions, LLC (LBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of GFA Federal Credit Union, to further enhance their cannabis banking program through automation, efficiencies, and scale. Through the implementation of Shield Engage for streamlined new client onboarding, Shield Assure for ongoing monitoring, oversight, and reporting, and Shield Transact for compliant cannabis payments, LBS will improve its operational efficiency, enabling it to scale its program and expand its services.

As the first financial institution in Massachusetts to offer banking services to the legal cannabis industry in 2018, LBS has extensive cannabis banking experience. With a compliant program already in place, LBS sought to elevate its competitiveness in the rapidly growing cannabis banking marketplace.


