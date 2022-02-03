SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SD and WCS announced their strategic partnership to offer the waste management industry a broad range of cutting-edge innovations. WCS agreed to integrate SD solutions into its offering, including SD's TRASH SHIELD for WCS' waste hauler customers, and collaborate on their joint, go to market, manufacturing, and logistics.
WCS provides modular, lightweight, and durable commercial dumpsters to waste haulers Nationwide. Their spinoff company, SalesStryke: is a software company that offers online automated customer signup for independent waste collection companies to capture a bigger share of consumers and grow their business.
SD has developed and patented the TRASH SHIELD that clips onto any waste container in seconds and automatically eliminates pests, pathogens, and odors 24/7 for pennies a day. The TRASH SHIELD is ideal for haulers' commercial customers like restaurants, hospitals, schools, retail, and other commercial establishments while offering haulers a way to grow their business.
"WCS is creating a powerful value matrix with SD that will help our shared waste collection customers offer a convenient solution to their business customers and reduce age-old problems associated with trash," said Andrew Sorensen, Vice President of WCS.
"Our partnership with WCS is a natural extension of our brand. SD's team is extremely impressed with the success of WCS's company and their previous enterprise GarbageMan, a multimillion-dollar enterprise that was sold to national hauler Waste Management," said Eric Larabee, President of SD. "We value WCS's expertise in waste management, their understanding of the demands in the marketplace, and their groundbreaking modular solution."
With more than 50 combined years of expertise and development of fast-growth companies, Andrew Sorenson and Jon Huber, Product Specialist and Sales Manager of WCS, will also act as strategic advisors to SD under the partnership.
"We are always looking for powerful and innovative collaborations that continue to put us at the forefront of the fast-growing waste industry. The WCS team looks forward to the expansion of the two companies under the partnership," said Sorensen.
"We see the TRASH SHIELD as a win-win for both waste haulers and their customers," said Huber. "Customers pay a nominal fee for convenience to mitigate common problems and waste haulers increase their bottom line."
About Shield Devices, Inc. (SD)
The TRASH SHIELD was developed and patented by Eric Larabee, President of SD. Mr. Larabee has 16+ years as an Industrial Designer who specializes in Prototype Development, Computer-Aided Design, and 3D Modeling. He has experience with Product Development, Ecological Design and Manufacturing, and 7+ years of experience with hydraulic systems for commercial applications.
The SD's executive team includes a group of accomplished marketing, engineering, and sales professionals with an equally impressive group of advisors who are pre-eminent in their respective fields. Executive team bios can be found here.
Pests, pathogens, and odors are the biggest problems in the waste industry. Customer surveys agree. The TRASH SHIELD eliminates these problems 24/7, costs pennies a day, and clips onto any waste container within seconds. After the waste container is emptied, the inside of the container is automatically sprayed with EPA approved disinfectant and/or pest repellent. Average cartridge refills are twice a year, depending on usage, as there is an additional manual spray option as well. A residential version of the TRASH SHIELD is in development.
For more information, visit Shield Devices.
About Waste Container Systems and Sister Company, SalesStryke.
Andrew Sorensen is a serial entrepreneur and has started 6 successful Companies in the transportation, logistics, and service industries. In 2008 he co-founded GarbageMan, A Green Company, and entered the waste industry. GarbageMan grew rapidly, making the Inc. 500's list of fastest-growing companies 3 times. In 2017 GarbageMan was successfully sold to Waste Management. Andrew went to work immediately on two products the team had been developing at GarbageMan. Waste Container Systems; a lightweight, modular, commercial dumpster for the waste industry. SalesStryke, a software company enabling automated, online sales for the Waste and service industries. Both companies offer fresh innovation to Waste haulers looking for an edge in a competitive industry.
Jon Huber started his entrepreneurial career in service Companies in trucking, logistics, and waste operations. As Director of Operations at GarbageMan, Jon built franchised routes in Minnesota, Colorado, and South Dakota. At Waste Container Systems, Jon has led the design efforts for the modular dumpster. As Director of Sales, he is responsible for sales to the waste industry and growing their base of dealers representing the products.
For more information, visit Waste Container Systems and SalesStryke
