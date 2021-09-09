Shobitam, the One-Stop-Shop for Ethnic Fashion, Announces a Global Advisory Board to Drive Exponential Growth with Scale. Celebrates the First Year of its Web Store By Shobitam Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shobitam Global Advisory Board By Shobitam Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shobitam, designers of beautiful sarees and ethnic wear, today announced a Global Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company's growth led by innovation, technology, operational excellence, and social impact. We are delighted that our advisory board is joined by three new members:Girish Lakshman, Former VP, Amazon Global Logistics, will be advising our Global Operations, Logistics & Fulfillment. He has over 30 years of strategic and operational experience, with deep expertise in building and scaling global operations, as part of management teams and boards at Grubhub, Sears and E-comm express.Dr. Malvika Iyer, a bomb blast survivor, a social worker, fashionista and inspirational leader will be guiding our social impact agenda. A Presidential Awardee and Global Shaper at World Economic Forum, she has a deep understanding of Youth & Gender equality along with global social work.Arvind Saraf, Head of Engineering - Drishti, will be advising our Technology & Platform roadmap. He brings over 20 years of experience in Technology, platform strategy from his work at Google, MIT and Triveni. He has strong domain expertise in Ethnic fashion."In just two years, we have made huge strides in all of our strategic pillars,'' said Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Shobitam. "We are thrilled to have a diverse team of world class experts join our global advisory board and help us continue our march towards our big vision. We are eager to work with this accomplished group who share our values, and deeply believe in our mission to make people not just "look good, feel good but also do good". Building a world class platform for ethnic fashion leveraging technology, delivering the best selection with convenience for our customers globally and making a deep social impact are all key strategic pillars for Shobitam". "It's wonderful to be a part of Shobitam," Dr. Malvika Iyer said, "I love their unique collection of sarees, artisanal products, and their ability to share the work of artists from remote places in India to the global world. Being vocal for local and supporting handmade is no longer just a hashtag or a trend, it's a social responsibility, and Shobitam has taken it forward with utmost love and respect for our Indian heritage and culture.""I am excited to work with the entire Shobitam team. People welfare over profits has been the Shobitam mantra and I believe this will go a long way in sustaining the various arts and crafts in India. I love this thought process and am ready to do my part,", said Girish LakshmanLearn more about the Shobitam team and its board of advisors at https://shobitam.com/pages/about-us About ShobitamFounded in 2019 by fashionistas and designer sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam aims at making Indian ethnic wear affordable and globally available. Our mission is to help people look good, feel good, and do good. Working closely with our weavers and artisans in designing unique collections, we offer the best quality, prices, and great customer service!We are one of the fastest growing direct to consumer brands for authentic Indian weaves like Banarasi, Kanjivaram, Chanderi, Venkatagiri, Linen sarees, and more. Name of Media Contact: Aparna ThyagarajanPhone: 1.510.709.6753 Website: https://www.shobitam.comInstagram: @shobitam View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shobitam-the-one-stop-shop-for-ethnic-fashion-announces-a-global-advisory-board-to-drive-exponential-growth-with-scale-celebrates-the-first-year-of-its-web-store-301371981.htmlSOURCE Shobitam  