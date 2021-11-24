Shocking Donation! Tori Belle Cosmetics donates over $5.75 MILLION of products to National Breast Cancer Foundation! By Tori Belle Cosmetics Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Laura Hunter and Bob Kitzberger pose with Tori Belle Cosmetics' core team members honoring their annual 'Party in Pink' By Tori Belle Cosmetics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When Laura Hunter, invented magnetic eyeliner, sold as The LashLiner System and Tori Belle Magnitude ® in 2018 she knew that she had a winning product on her hands. What she didn't know was that she had invented a product that could help give women going through cancer treatment self-confidence, dignity, and hope."I was shocked to learn that women undergoing chemotherapy or other treatments that cause hair loss couldn't wear false eyelashes. They need natural lashes to support traditional false eyelashes. Once I realized that my magnetic eyeliner and lash system is strong enough to hold the lashes without the support of natural lashes, I knew I had to give it to as many women that needed it as possible," said Hunter. Hunter has been a lifelong philanthropist and entrepreneur. She was recently awarded the Earnst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Northwest Region, has been honored by the Puget Sound Business Journal and is a recipient of Barack Obama's President's Volunteer Service Award for Lifetime Achievement.Tori Belle Cosmetics has a history of going BIG in its support of serving women across the globe. Tori Belle Cosmetics co-founders Laura Hunter and Bob Kitzberger, announced the recent $5.75 million-dollar product donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), a non-profit recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Tori Belle hosted its second annual Party in Pink virtual event on October 7th."National Breast Cancer Foundation and their Helping Women Now® mission have become part of our Tori Belle culture and we are proud to commit over the long term. Everyone at Tori Belle is honored to support women through such a life changing journey," said Hunter. In addition to being included in NBCF Hope Kits, select products will also be distributed through other NBCF programs such as breast health kits, support groups, metastatic retreats, and other outreach community events. "We are excited to collaborate with Tori Belle Cosmetics, in partnership with its affiliates and customers," said Candice Boeck, Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "This generous gift will allow NBCF to help women in their greatest time of need." About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® Please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org.About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, Inc.Visit www.toribellecosmetics.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shocking-donation-tori-belle-cosmetics-donates-over-5-75-million-of-products-to-national-breast-cancer-foundation-301431248.htmlSOURCE Tori Belle Cosmetics 