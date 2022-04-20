183 Education Technology products recognized in peer-reviewed awards program
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of the 37th annual SIIA CODiE Awards, the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) announces 183 education technology finalists. Finalists, selected by expert reviewers, represent the most innovative and impactful products from technology developers, online learning services and related technologies.
"The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges for the first-round review of all nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80 percent of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.
This year's program features 47 education technology categories. The category winners will be announced June 9, 2022 during a virtual celebration.
2022 CODiE AWARD EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY FINALISTS
Best Administrative Solution
- Campus Cloud, Campus Cloud Services
- ClassLink Suite, ClassLink, Inc.
- Clever, Clever
- Munetrix Financial Module, Munetrix
Best Coding & Computational Thinking Solution
- Computer Science Essentials™, EiE- Museum of Science
- Robotify, Robotify
- Sphero indi Student Kit, Sphero, Inc.
- uCertify Course, uCertify
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
- Alma App Center, Alma Technologies
- Share My Lesson, American Federation of Teachers
- edWeb.net, edWeb.net
- Clerisy, iTutor.com
Best College & Career Readiness Solution
- Courseware, Edmentum
- eDynamic Learning CTE and Career Catalog, eDynamic Learning
- Body Structures and Functions, National Geographic Learning
- DHO Health Science, National Geographic Learning
- NCCERConnect, Pearson Education
- Naviance, PowerSchool
- Transeo, Transeo
- uCertify Course, uCertify
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
- CapsimInbox, Capsim Management Simulations Inc
- CurrikiStudio Interactive Video, Curriki
- uCertify CREATE, uCertify
Best Cross Curricular Tool
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Customer Experience in Ed Tech
- Clever, Clever
- Brightspace, D2L
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Xello, Xello
Best Data Management Solution
- Edsby, CoreFour
- eduCLIMBER, Illuminate Education
- Landing Zone, InnovateEDU
- IMPACT™: Rapid-cycle Evaluation by LearnPlatform, LearnPlatform
- Munetrix School Enterprise Edition, Munetrix
- Higher Ed Platform: Analytics Dashboards, PeopleAdmin
- Unified Insights Powered by Hoonuit, PowerSchool
- Schoolzilla, Renaissance Learning
- Proliftic, Sourcewell
Best Education Platform for Adult Learning
- Learn Platform 3.0, Coding Dojo
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Education Platform for PK-20
- Abre, Abre
- Discovery Education K-12 Learning Platform, Discovery Education
- GoGuardian Suite, GoGuardian
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Educational Game
- ExploreLearning Frax, ExploreLearning
- Legends of Learning, Legends of Learning
- Three Cheers for Pre-K © 2022 Javi's Whirly World Interactive Games, Savvas Learning Company
- SplashLearn, SplashLearn
Best Elective Curriculum Solution
- eDynamic Learning Electives Catalog, eDynamic Learning
- zyBooks, A Wiley Brand, Wiley
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
- Brightspace, D2L
- Frontline HCM, Frontline Education
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Munetrix School Enterprise Edition, Munetrix
- Polaris®, n2y
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- Lexia English Language Development, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.
- Logitech Pen, Logitech
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- ActivPanel, Promethean
Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
- Lexia® Core5® Reading, Lexia Learning Systems, Inc.
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Pixton Comics Inc., Pixton Comics Inc.
- Reading Horizons Discovery®, Reading Horizons
- Freckle ELA, Renaissance Learning
- Rosen LevelUp, Rosen Classroom
Best Formative Assessment Solution
- Apex Tutorials, Edmentum
- Edulastic, GoGuardian
- FastBridge, Illuminate Education
- Learnosity Assessment Engine, Learnosity
- Quizizz, Quizizz
- Lippincott(R) CoursePoint+, Wolters Kluwer Health
Best Gamification in Learning
- Action Math Baseball, eLEARNster, LLC
- ExploreLearning Reflex, ExploreLearning
- Waggle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Beanstack, Zoobean
Best Higher Education Mathematics Instructional Solution
- MyLab Math/ MyLab Statistics, Pearson Education
- Knewton Alta - Mathematics Instructional Solution, Wiley
Best Higher Education Remote Learning Partner
- MindTap, Cengage
- Brightspace, D2L
- Lippincott(R) CoursePoint+, Wolters Kluwer Health
Best Higher Education Science Instructional Solution
- NutritionCalc Plus (NCP), McGraw -Hill
- Knewton Alta - Science Instructional Solutions, Wiley
Best Higher Education STEM Instructional Solution
- Möbius, DigitalEd
- vSim(R) for Nursing, Wolters Kluwer Health
Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner
- NEO LMS, CYPHER LEARNING
- Brightspace, D2L
- Pear Deck, GoGuardian
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Texthelp, Texthelp Inc.
Best Learning Management System (LMS)
- Edsby, CoreFour
- Brightspace, D2L
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Learning Recovery Tool
- FEV Tutor, FEV Tutor
- Istation Suite of Programs: Istation Reading, Istation Math, and Istation Lectura, Istation
- IXL, IXL Learning
- Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, Learning Ally
- Reading Progress, Microsoft Corporation
- ST Math, MIND Research Institute
- vSim(R) for Nursing, Wolters Kluwer Health
Best Library Reference or Educational Database
- Political Extremism and Radicalism, Gale, a part of Cengage Learning
- Nexis Uni, LexisNexis
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12
- The Alef Platform - Alef Math, Alef Education
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
- DreamBox Math, DreamBox Learning
- IXL, IXL Learning
- Freckle Math, Renaissance Learning
- enVision Mathematics Grades K-8 with Savvas Math Screener and Diagnostic Assessments (MSDA), Savvas Learning Company
Best Personalized Learning Solution
- i-Ready, Curriculum Associates, Inc.
- Brightspace, D2L
- DreamBox Learning - Reading Plus, DreamBox Learning
- Unified Classroom, PowerSchool
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
- Knewton Alta - Personalized Learning Solution, Wiley
- Lippincott(R) CoursePoint+, Wolters Kluwer Health
Best PreK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
- Ignite by Hatch Learning Recovery Tool, Hatch Early Learning
- Johnnie Max, John Jones Media LLC
- Rosen LevelUp, Rosen Classroom
Best Professional Learning Solution for Educators
- ClassLink Academy, ClassLink, Inc.
- Brightspace, D2L
- edWeb.net, edWeb.net
- Clerisy, iTutor.com
- Sibme, Sibme
Best Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution for Grade 9-12
- Writable with HMH Into Literature, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Connections: English Language Arts, Perfection Learning
- myPerspectives® English Language Arts © 2022, Savvas Learning Company
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12
- The Alef Platform - Alef Science, Alef Education
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- PAVO, Flinn Scientific
- Environmental Science Featuring the Guy Harvey Foundation Course, Florida Virtual School
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
- Mystery Science, Discovery Education
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- Science A-Z, Learning A-Z
- Twig Science Next Gen, Twig Science
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
- National Geographic American Government, National Geographic Learning
- Revel for Political Science / History / Sociology / Psychology, Pearson Education
- Advanced Placement United States History, 4th Edition, Perfection Learning
Best Solution for English as a Second Language
- The Alef Platform - Alef English, Alef Education
- Imagine Language & Literacy, Imagine Learning
- Mango Classroom, Mango Languages
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Solution for Students with Special Needs
- Brightspace, D2L
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- Unique Learning System™, n2y
- Bridging the Learning Gap with Rethink Ed/Vizzle, Rethink Ed
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- ExploreLearning Science4Us, ExploreLearning
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Student Experience
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
- CapsimInbox, Capsim Management Simulations Inc
- MobyMax , MobyMax
- Positivity®, n2y
- Paper, PAPER
- Peerceptiv, Peerceptiv
- Student Wellbeing-Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health Awareness & Prevention, Rethink Ed
Best Summative Assessment Solution
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Ed Tech
- Riff EDU, Riff Analytics
- SoapBox Fluency, SoapBox Labs
- Bookshelf + Bookshelf CoachMe, VitalSource
- Mathpid, Woongjin Thinkbig
Best Virtual Lab
- ExploreLearning Gizmos, ExploreLearning
- Robotify, Robotify
- uCertify LAB, uCertify
- Lippincott(R) Skills for Nursing Education, Wolters Kluwer Health
Best Virtual Learning Solution
- Amira Learning, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
- Raz-Plus, Learning A-Z
- MobyMax, MobyMax
- TutorMe, TutorMe
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best World Language Learning
- LingoAce, LingoAce
- Mango Classroom, Mango Languages
Ed Tech Leadership Award
- Cambium Learning Ed Tech Leadership, Cambium Learning Group
- Gregg Scoresby, CampusLogic
- Dan Carroll, Clever
- Jamie Candee, Edmentum CEO, Edmentum
Ed Tech Social Justice Impact Award
- IBM SkillsBuild - Closing the Skills Gap with Equity, IBM
- Paper, PAPER
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion in Ed Tech
- Learning A-Z, Learning A-Z
- Excellence in DEI in EdTech, Renaissance Learning
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.
