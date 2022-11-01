Support Local Journalism


Roundup highlights B2B partners that support various businesses and empower growth

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silent Quadrant – a digital protection agency delivering incomparable digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and CISO advisory services within the world's most influential government affairs firms, associations and small- to medium-sized businesses – announced today it is a recipient of Inc. Business Media's inaugural Power Partner Awards. The award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow in their industries.


