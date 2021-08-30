Silfab Solar Doubles US solar panel manufacturing capacity By Silfab Solar Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Silfab Solar's new Burlington, Wash., facility is delivering ultra-high efficiency, superior quality PV solar modules across North America. By Silfab Solar Silfab Solar logo. (PRNewsFoto/Silfab Solar) By Silfab Solar Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BURLINGTON, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV manufacturer, today announced ultra-high efficiency, high-quality solar modules are now being shipped from its latest U.S. manufacturing facility. The new Burlington, Washington, facility is Silfab's third in North America and features the latest precision solar manufacturing machinery.Silfab Solar expands North American PV solar module production with its latest, highly automated facility in Washington. The Burlington facility is initially focused on producing the company's newest Silfab Prime 370wt series. This modern operation is capable of producing panels with best-in-class technologies and the most advanced cell configurations at the same level of quality and detail that has earned Silfab international awards for durability and power output."Silfab has a long and successful history of optimizing North American manufacturing excellence and producing high-quality, extremely durable and very efficient PV modules – exclusively designed and manufactured for the North American homeowner," said Chief Executive Officer Paolo Maccario. "Silfab's hallmarks – advanced engineering, superior quality and high-touch customer service – will remain at the forefront of our ongoing expansion."Silfab launched the highly-automated Burlington facility to meet ever-increasing North American demand for its solar module products. Silfab manufactures the highest-rated, most-durable and powerful back-contact and mono PERC PV modules for the North American residential and commercial markets. Silfab recently earned "Top Performer" ratings under the rigorous PV Evolution Labs testing process.Since 2011, Silfab has recorded more than a dozen expansions of North American production capacity, including millions of dollars of additional investment to expand and upgrade Silfab's Bellingham PV module assembly plant just 24 miles north of the new Burlington facility. "Northwest Washington provides Silfab with a highly trained and motivated labor force, a location that incentivizes innovation, and ideal transportation and shipping routes that complement our just-in-time manufacturing model," Maccario said. To read about Silfab's full product line, visit www.silfabsolar.com. About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market.www.silfabsolar.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silfab-solar-doubles-us-solar-panel-manufacturing-capacity-301364779.htmlSOURCE Silfab Solar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter